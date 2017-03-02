Peace Soups to focus on ‘invisible neighbors’

CLINTON — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series held on the Tuesdays of Lent will begin March 7 at 6 p.m. in St. Boniface Center, 2520 Pershing Blvd.

For the 11th year, Prince of Peace Parish Pax Christi and the Sisters of St. Francis are co-sponsoring the free series which includes a simple supper of homemade soup and bread followed by a program and discussion. This year the programs center on the topic, “Our Invisible Neighbors.”

Clinton Franciscan President Janice Cebula said most people “are not aware of how income inequality and other factors affect other people’s lives, some of whom are our neighbors right here in Clinton. What they may be going through can be invisible to us. I am looking forward to learning more about the conditions right here in Clinton and what is being done, as well as what needs to be done. After all, we are all called to love our neighbor.”

A free-will offering will be accepted for Stay n Play Childcare and Preschool. Monetary gifts and gently used children’s books may be dropped in the basket at Peace Soup. No registration is required. Paper soup bowls will be provided or attendees may bring a bowl to help reduce waste. Questions may be directed to the Sisters of St. Francis (563) 242-7611 or Prince of Peace Parish (563) 242-3311.

The topic schedule is as follows:

March 7: Income inequality

March 14: Affordable housing and options for homeless people

March 21: The needs of the working poor

March 28: The treatment of persons with mental illness in our community

April 4: Local jobs and training opportunities