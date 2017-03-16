Sisters stuffed with joy

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A raffle to benefit Café on Vine netted $270 last month. Students at All Saints Catholic School had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win one of two, oversized bears.

Fourth-graders in Deb Frick’s class were in charge of the raffle and its promotion. Frick said she bought the bears and donated them for the fundraiser. She did the same thing two years ago.

Students purchased tickets for 25 cents each for a chance to win one of the stuffed animals.

Principal Jeanne VonFeldt came to Frick’s room Feb. 17 to draw the winning tickets. She picked up the phone and connected into all the classrooms so that the winners’ names could be heard school wide and they could come collect their prizes.

Second-grader Reagan Walker was the first winner. Cheers could be heard throughout the school. The second winner was her sister, Courtney Walker, a student in Frick’s class. The class jumped up and down in excitement for their classmate. Two years ago a brother and sister won the stuffed animals.

The two winners this year spent about $35 on tickets altogether. They spent some of their own money and some of their parents’ money. “I really wanted to win,” said Courtney. Reagan was excited to win as well. “I even gave Courtney some of my money.”

Beyond their excitement over the raffle results, Frick’s class enjoyed the kindness campaign to help others. Ava Siegfrie said, “We wanted to help the homeless. I think it’s great that the café can buy groceries with the money we raised.”