Sr. Hawker demonstrated resilience

CLINTON — Sister Yvonne Hawker, OSF, died Feb. 26 at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Calif., at age 67.

Sr. Hawker entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1967 and returned to secular life at the end of her novitiate in 1969. When the call to religious life persisted, she re-entered the congregation in 1972. She pronounced temporary vows in 1973 and perpetual vows in 1982.

Sr. Hawker earned two bachelor’s degrees, one with a double major in theology and education from St. Xavier College, Chicago, in 1972 and the second in business administration from Mount St. Clare College, Clinton, in 1991. She had a Master of Religious Education degree from Seattle University. She was certified as a K-9 teacher and held a certificate from the North American Forum Catechumenate to teach the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA).

She worked in the registrar’s office at Mount St. Clare College from 1989-1991. Outside of the Diocese of Davenport, she taught elementary school, directed religious education programs and served in administrative assistant capacities. She retired in 2011.

Afflicted with polio as a young child, Sr. Hawker dealt with its effects throughout her life. In spite of this, and perhaps because of it, she was determined to fully participate in life. She was dedicated to her work and to the people with whom she ministered. She never passed up the opportunity to experience something new, be it traveling or camping or skydiving.

A wake for Sr. Hawker will take place March 16 at The Canticle at 3:30 p.m., with rosary at 4 p.m. and a Scripture service at 6 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated March 17 at 10 a.m. at the Canticle.