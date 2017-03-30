To the Editor:

The March 23 editorial in The Catholic Messenger offers a scenario as an argument against Iowa’s proposed “Stand Your Ground Law.”

Another scenario to be considered would be the case of a responsible citizen legally carrying a gun for protection and witnessing an attack. Because of fear of legal implications that individual chooses to retreat and not come to the aid of the attacked person, and a life is lost.

“Stand Your Ground” does nothing to lessen the requirement of legal and moral actions in a deadly situation, but should stop the lawsuit that the citizen would inevitably be faced with in the aftermath of such a situation.

Myles Miller

Sigourney