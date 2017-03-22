BETTENDORF — A Zumba for Babies will be held in the Lourdes Catholic School gym April 1 from 9-10 a.m. Zumba is a fitness program that combines Latin and international music with dance, said Jessica Ricke, development director for the Women’s Choice Center.

Zumba for Babies is an event to have fun and gather donations of baby items such as diapers, wipes and formula, Ricke said.

People of any age are welcome to participate, but no childcare will be offered. Those who do not wish to participate may watch or drop off donations, she noted. “We are there to have fun for babies.”

Water and healthy snacks will be provided.

Thrivent Financial is a sponsor for the event. It sponsors active work in the community through its members by offering grants toward service projects, Ricke noted.

Donations may also be dropped off at the Women’s choice Center during open hours.

For more information about the event or about the Women’s Choice Center call (563) 332-0475.