Apostolic Administrator Bishop Martin Amos’s calendar for May

Apostolic administrator Martin Amos’
schedule for May
3 DAVENPORT — Catholic Service Board
3 MUSCATINE — Confirmation, Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine, and St. Mary, Wilton, at Ss. Mary & Mathias, 7 p.m.
4 IOWA CITY — Youth Ministry Revisioning Workshop, St. Patrick
5 DAVENPORT — Serra Club Mass
5 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Corporate Board meeting
6 DEWITT — Confirmation, St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
7 SIGOURNEY — Confirmation, St. Mary, Sigourney, and Holy Trinity, Keota, at St. Mary, 2 p.m.
10 DAVENPORT — The Catholic Messenger Board of Directors
10 BETTENDORF — Confirmation, Our Lady of Lourdes, 7 p.m.
14 DAVENPORT — Baccalaureate Mass, St. Ambrose University, Christ the King Chapel, 9 a.m.
14 MOLINE. Ill. — Commencement, St. Ambrose University, i Wireless Center, 1 p.m.
15 GRINNELL — St. Mary Groundbreaking ceremony
17 DAVENPORT — Blue Mass, St. Paul the Apostle, 5:30 p.m.
18 ANKENY — Iowa Catholic Conference
19 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, Holy Family, 7 p.m.
21 CAMANCHE — Confirmation, Our Lady of the River, LeClaire and Church of the Visitation, Camanche at Church of the Visitation, 10 a.m.
22 DAVENPORT — Humility of Mary Convent, Mass
23 IOWA CITY — Newman Center Board of Directors
24 LOST NATION — Confirmation, Sacred Heart, Oxford Junction, and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Lost Nation, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, 6:30 p.m.
25 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission, St. Vincent Center
27 CLINTON — Ordination to the Priesthood, Rev. Mr. Daniel Dorau, Jesus Christ Prince of Peace, 10 a.m.
28 COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Confirmation, St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
31 CLINTON — Confirmation, Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, 6:30 p.m.

