Bishop’s appointments

Appointments

Effective Saturday, July 1, 2017

Rev. Charles A. Adam, relieved of present assignment as chaplain and Director of Campus Ministry for St. Ambrose University, Davenport, and parochial vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport, and assigned as pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville.

Rev. Jeffry W. Belger, while remaining as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, and campus minister of the Newman Catholic Student Center, Iowa City, assigned as Associate Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. Robert J. Cloos, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, and assigned as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Oxford, St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, and St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, with residence at St. Mary, Iowa City.

Rev. Paul E. Connolly, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, DeWitt, and assigned as pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish, Mt. Pleasant.

Rev. Bruce A. DeRammelaere, while remaining as pastor of St. John Parish, Houghton and St. James Parish, St. Paul, relieved of present assignment as administrator of St. Alphonsus Parish, Mount Pleasant.

Rev. Thomas J. Hennen, while remaining as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as chaplain and part-time theology faculty at Assumption High School, Davenport, and assigned as chaplain and Director of Campus Ministry at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, and parochial vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Stephen C. Page, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville, and assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, DeWitt.

Rev. John J. Stack, relieved of present assignment as sacramental minister of St. Alphonsus Parish, Mt. Pleasant, and assigned as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.

Martin Amos, Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery, Chancellor