Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, in conjunction with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, are holding a “Getting to Yes” First Friday Fixes peer advisory group for Clinton area residents to help resolve conflict resolution issues in the community May 5 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis administrative offices, 843 13th Ave., N.. RSVP to Lori at (563) 242-7611.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Davenport — A Blue Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Parish on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. A reception will follow in Denning Hall.

Davenport — Learn about Unbound Prayer on May 13 at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings.

Tipton — Celebrate a “Polka Mass” at St. Mary Parish on May 6 at 4 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Davenport — St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities will hold its monthly meeting April 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s Denning Hall. Dr. Alan Moy, president of Cellular Engineering Technologies and president and scientific director of the John Paul II Medical Re­search Institute in Iowa City will speak on “Human-Animal Chim­era Research.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast served. For more information visit stthomasaquinasguildqc.com.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a mini-retreat, Finding Light in the Darkness, on April 29 from 8:45 a.m.-noon. Speaker Bob Colqu­houn, a native of Iowa City, will share his “prodigal son” journey from drugs and prison to a life of faith. To register or help with the retreat contact Mary Humston at (319) 337-5916. Suggested donation is $10.

Wheatland — Eastern Iowa Contem­plative Outreach will be hosting a day of silence and prayer at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost of the day is $30 and includes lunch. Registration is due by May 1; Make checks out to Eastern Iowa Contemplative Outreach and send them to: Larry Decker, 1785 Hartford Ct., Bettendorf, IA 52722.

SOCIAL

Burlington — Des Moines County Catholic Church Youth Group (TRUTH) is hosting a 5K “Dog Jog” on April 29 for people and their pets. For information go to bit.ly/burlington5k9.

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a candid discussion group Monday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and talk about life's biggest challenges and questions. If interested email mhavercamp2@gmail.com.

com.

Davenport — The Sultan and the Saint will premiere at the Putnam Museum on April 23. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the pre-screening program will begin at 3:30 p.m. The 60-minute film will begin at about 4 p.m. and the reception will follow immediately after the film. Tickets are free with advance registration. Reserve tickets at sultansaintdavenport.eventbrite.com

sultansaintdavenport.

eventbrite.com

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Dos de Mayo (May 2) gathering. The evening will start with 5:30 p.m. Mass where some Mass parts will be said in Spanish. Following Mass (6 p.m.) a traditional Mexican meal will be served. RSVP to (563) 659-3812. Donations for the dinner will be accepted. At 6:30 p.m., the Quad Cities Ballet Folklorica will perform in the school gym.

Iowa City — A Culture of Life dinner will be April 29 at St. Wenceslaus Parish beginning at 5:30 p.m. Reserve a spot for the dinner at www.stwenc-ic.com or call (319) 400-5695 for more information.

Iowa City — The Iowa City Catholic Worker will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a “Feast of St. Joseph the Worker” benefit dinner and concert on April 30, from 4-6 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City. Suggested donation is $10 per person, $5 for kids under 12 years of age. Proceeds go to help house the homeless, feed the hungry and care for the less fortunate.

Keokuk — Coffee & Catechism will take place April 23 at the All Saints parish office beginning at 9:35 a.m.

Mundelein, Ill. — Ss. John & Paul Parish in Burlington is hosting a trip May 1-2 to Mundelein Seminary, the Basilica of “Our Lady of Sorrows” and the shrine of Maximilian Kolbe. Cost is $115 and includes hotel room and round-trip bus ticket from Burlington. For additional information or to register call (319) 752-8771 or send an email to burlssjohnpaulpa@diodav.org. Reservations and payment are required by April 25.

OTHER

Davenport —Because of a lack of parking due to construction at Sacred Heart Cathedral, the following liturgies have been moved to other churches. The priesthood ordination of Deacon Dan Dorau will be held at 10 a.m., May 27, at Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. The priesthood ordination for Deacon Chris Weber will be held at 10 a.m., June 3, at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine. Deacon Formation Class VII will be ordained at 10 a.m., July 8, at St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf.