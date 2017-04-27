Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, in conjunction with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the Clinton Area Chamber of Com­merce, are holding a “Getting to Yes” First Friday Fixes peer advisory group for Clinton area residents to help resolve conflict resolution issues in the community May 5 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis administrative offices, 843 13th Ave., N. RSVP to Lori at (563) 242-7611.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — A new session of GriefShare began Jan. 8 at St. John Vianney Parish. The group meets Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact health@

sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 for more information.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Davenport — A Blue Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Parish on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. A reception will follow in Denning Hall.

Davenport — Learn about Unbound Prayer on May 13 at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings.

Iowa City — Iowa City parishes are hosting centennial celebrations for Our Lady of Fatima on the 13th of the month from May through October. The first celebration will be May 13 at St. Patrick Parish. A May crowning will take place at 5:45 p.m. with a movie and potluck at 6 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted to benefit Mary’s Meals.

West Point — The Assumption of Mary painting has returned from its restoration. Celebrate with an open house May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. Prayer, a presentation on the painting and restoration process and refreshments will be among the festivities.

Tipton — Celebrate a “Polka Mass” at St. Mary Parish on May 6 at 4 p.m.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Davenport — A reading of the book “Coming to Peace” will take place at Humility of Mary Center May 8 at 7 p.m.

Rock Island, Ill. — Adults and adolescents with developmental disabilities, along with friends, family and caregivers, are invited to attend a renewal day May 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Mary Monastery. Cost is $20 for a family of 2 or 3 or $10 for an individual. Contact Sister Jackie Walsh at (309) 283-2108 to register.

Wheatland — Eastern Iowa Contem­plative Outreach will be hosting a day of silence and prayer at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost of the day is $30 and includes lunch. Registration is due by May 1; Make checks out to Eastern Iowa Contemplative Outreach and send them to: Larry Decker, 1785 Hartford Ct., Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Wheatland — Embrace the Sacred Feminie at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat May 11 from 1-3:30 p.m. Open to men and women. Fee is $30. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Burlington — Des Moines County Catholic Church Youth Group (TRUTH) is hosting a 5K “Dog Jog” on April 29 for people and their pets. For information go to bit.ly/burlington5k9.

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Cafe (Catholic Adult Fellow­ship Evening) takes place every Wednes­day at 6:15 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a candid discussion group Monday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and talk about life’s biggest challenges and questions. If interested email mhavercamp2@gmail.

com.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Dos de Mayo (May 2) gathering. The evening will start with 5:30 p.m. Mass where some Mass parts will be said in Spanish. Following Mass (6 p.m.) a traditional Mexican meal will be served. RSVP to (563) 659-3812. Donations for the dinner will be accepted. At 6:30 p.m., the Quad Cities Ballet Folklorica will perform in the school gym.

Iowa City — A Culture of Life dinner will be April 29 at St. Wenceslaus Parish beginning at 5:30 p.m. Reserve a spot for the dinner at www.stwenc-ic.com or call (319) 400-5695 for more information.

Iowa City — Young Adult Catholics (Y.A.C.) meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in the Zaga Room downstairs.

Iowa City — The Iowa City Catholic Worker will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a “Feast of St. Joseph the Worker” benefit dinner and concert on April 30, from 4-6 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City. Suggested donation is $10 per person, $5 for kids under 12 years of age. Proceeds go to help house the homeless, feed the hungry and care for the less fortunate.

OTHER

Courage is a Catholic support group for men and women experiencing same sex attraction. Encourage is a group for friends and family members of persons experiencing same sex attraction. For more information call Marianne Agnoli (563) 888-4242; Father Thom Hennen (Cour­age), (563) 888-4255; Father Tony Herold (Encourage in English), (563) 888-4363; or Father Joseph Sia (Encourage in Spanish), (319) 728-8210.

Davenport — Humility of Mary Housing, Inc.’s (HMHI) Spring Fresh Start Benefit Sale will take place April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This sale is at the HMHI office and Donation Center located at 3805 Mississippi Ave.