CAMPUS MINISTER, CULVER ACADEMIES, CULVER INDIANA

Under the supervision of the Director of Spiritual Life, the Catholic Campus Minister helps create an environment which encourages all Catholic students and seekers to investigate and nurture their own Catholic identity and the formation of a faith community which responds to the spiritual needs of other students, teachers/staff, and members of our local community. In collaboration with the Spiritual Life Department and the local parish, the campus minister provides pastoral support for the students, faculty and staff, and brings to life a campus rich in spirit, prayer, discipleship, sacramental experiences, social justice and preparation for Christian leadership in the Church and in society. Bachelor’s Degree in Catholic theology, ministry, or related field, or commensurate experience, with knowledge of Catholic teachings, catechetical practices, and documents. The employee must be a Catholic in good standing, and able to articulate the Church’s teachings. The employee must have knowledge of current youth culture and current trends and issues within those cultures. Requires the ability to maintain confidentiality.
This person must be well-organized, flexible and enjoy the administrative challenges of supporting a program of diverse people and faith traditions – open to supporting interfaith initiatives. Applications can be completed at: https://www4.recruitingcenter.net/Clients/cef/PublicJobs/controller.cfm?jbaction=JobProfile&Job_Id=10545&esid=az

