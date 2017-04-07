CAMPUS MINISTER K-8, OUR LADY OF LOURDES, BETTENDORF

Lourdes seeks to hire a full time campus minister to provide pastoral support to students, facility, and staff. Responsible for providing sacramental preparation for youth receiving the sacraments of Reconciliation, Eucharist, and Confirmation. Assumes the role as Coordinator of Religious Education assuring the development of faith formation, teaching the traditions and doctrines of the Catholic Church. The campus minister is someone who has a deep faith in God, a mature spiritual life, and is an active member of the Catholic Church.

Qualifications:

•Graduate-level degree in theology, religious studies or a related area with experience in catechesis.

•Two (2) years of related experience in pastoral ministry. Catechist endorsement with the Diocese of Davenport or from an approved entity preferred.

•A Catholic in good standing, demonstrates a knowledge and appreciation of Catholic faith life.

Send cover letter, resume and contact information of three professional references to: Sheryl Lackey at bettlourdesbiz@diodav.org or Our Lady of Lourdes, 1506 Brown St., Bettendorf, IA 52722.