COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR, ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI, WEST DES MOINES

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church is seeking a full time Communications Coordinator. St. Francis is a parish of 3,300 families, a pre-school, K-8 day school and faith formation programs. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated success in marketing, communications, digital and social media and media relations. The Communications Coordinator candidate must have strong writing, editing and project implementation skills, and also be well organized and have strong self-management skills. Strong computer skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office and web-based content management systems is a must. Candidates should hold a communications, marketing, journalism degree or equivalent and have a minimum of five years of relevant experience. Practicing Catholic preferred. Salary is commensurate with experience. Some evenings and weekends may be required.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to Fr. Ray McHenry

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7075 Ashworth Rd – West Des Moines, IA 50266

or by email: rmchenry@saintfrancischurch.org by May 12, 2017