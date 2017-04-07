DIRECTOR OF FAITH FORMATION, ST. LUKES PARISH, ANKENY

St. Luke’s Parish in Ankeny, Iowa, seeks a Director of Faith Formation who is committed to formation of the Catholic Faith for this new and rapidly growing parish. This is a full time position for a practicing Catholic and would include direction for Religious Education grades Kindergarten – 10, sacramental preparation of parish and school children for Reconciliation, Eucharist and Confirmation, coordinating Children’s Liturgy of the Word and assistance with Adult Faith Formation. This position will be an opportunity to grow in faith, with a many young families, active catechists and volunteers and a beginning youth ministry program. Applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree or experience pertaining to this position and basic Diocesan Catechetical Certification. A full job description is available at the Parish Office. Send resumes to St. Luke the Evangelist Parish 1102 NW Weigel Drive, Ankeny, Iowa 50023. Interviews will begin April 17. Contact Fr. Larry Hoffman at lhoffmann@slte.org for further information.