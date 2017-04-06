Easter Mass schedule

Bettendorf

• Our Lady of Lourdes Parish: Holy Thursday: 6:30 p.m., Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament until 10 p.m. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross at 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. service. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

• St. John Vianney Parish: Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m., Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament until 11 p.m. Good Friday: Veneration of the Cross at 7 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Blue Grass

St Andrew Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass and Adoration. Good Friday: 7 p.m. service. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass.

Camanche-LeClaire

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the River, LeClaire. Good Friday: 2 p.m. at Church of the Visitation, Camanche, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the River, LeClaire. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the River, LeClaire. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. at Our Lady of the River, LeClaire, and 10 a.m. at Church of the Visitation, Camanche.

Centerville

St. Mary Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass. Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross and 7 p.m. Solemn Service of the Passion. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass.

Charlotte-Delmar-Petersville-Sugar Creek

Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. in Charlotte. Good Friday: 3 p.m. in Sugar Creek and 6 p.m. in Petersville. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil TBA in Delmar. Easter: 8 a.m. in Charlotte, 9:30 a.m. in Sugar Creek and 11 a.m. in Petersville.

Clinton

Prince of Peace Parish: communal penance service at 11 a.m. on April 8. Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Adoration until 9 p.m. Good Friday: 9 a.m. Morning Prayer, 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord, 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross. Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Morning Prayer, 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil with adult baptisms. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass with infant baptisms at 10:30 a.m. Mass. No 6 p.m. Mass.

Colfax

Immaculate Conception Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 8-9 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Good Friday: 9 a.m. Morning Prayer, 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m. Celebration of the Passion. Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Morning Prayer, 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass.

Columbus Junction

St. Joseph Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass. Good Friday; 7 p.m. service. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass (English) and 10:30 a.m. Mass (Spanish).

Coralville

St. Thomas More Parish: communal reconciliation service at 7 p.m. on April 10. Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Adoration until 11 p.m. Good Friday: 6 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass.

Cosgrove

St. Peter Parish: Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. service. Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. service. Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass at 8 a.m.

Davenport

• Sacred Heart Cathedral: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass with Bishop Martin Amos. Good Friday: 3 p.m. service with Bishop Amos. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil with Bishop Amos. Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass, 11 a.m. Vietnamese Mass.

• Holy Family Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Adoration follows until 9 p.m. Good Friday: 3 p.m., Celebration of our Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil Mass. Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses.

• Our Lady of Victory Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., The Lord’s Supper. Good Friday: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass.

• St. Alphonsus/St. Peter: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. service at both parishes. Good Friday: 7 p.m. service at St Alphonsus. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil at St. Alphonsus. Easter Sunday: Masses, 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus and 9 a.m. at St. Peter, Buffalo.

• St. Anthony Parish: Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30 p.m. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross at noon, Good Friday Service at 3 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Masses at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. There are NO daily Masses or confessions on Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

• St. Mary Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Lord’s Supper (bilingual). Good Friday: Noon confessions, 2 p.m. via cruces en espanol, 3 p.m. Celebration of the Passion (bilingual). Holy Saturday: Noon confessions, 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass in Extraordinary Form, 9:30 a.m. Mass in English, 11:30 a.m. Mass in Spanish.

• St. Paul the Apostle Parish: Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6:30 p.m. followed by Adoration. Good Friday: Living Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 6:30 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Des Moines County Parishes

Communal penance service at 10 a.m. April 8 at St. John, Burlington. Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. at St. Paul, Burlington. Good Friday: 5:45 p.m., Stations of the Cross at St. Mary, Dodgeville, 7 p.m. service at Ss. Mary & Patrick. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. at St. John (for all parishes in Des Moines County). Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick, 8:15 a.m. at St. Mary, Dodgeville, 9 a.m. at St. John, 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick, 11 a.m. at St. Paul.

DeWitt

St. Joseph Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration until 10 p.m. Good Friday: 3 p.m., Passion of the Lord. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass.

Fairfield

St. Mary Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 10 p.m. Good Friday: 7 p.m., Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mass.

Fort Madison-Montrose

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart, Fort Madison. Good Friday: 3 p.m. service at Sacred Heart; 5:30 p.m. service at St. Joseph, Montrose; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross at Ss. Mary & Joseph. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil at Ss. Mary & Joseph. Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart; 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph, Montrose; 10:30 a.m. Mass at Ss. Mary & Joseph.

Georgetown-Lovilia-Melrose

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. St. Peter, Lovilia. Good Friday: 3 p.m. St. Peter, Lovilia; 7 p.m. St. Patrick, Georgetown. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. St. Patrick, Melrose. Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. St. Patrick, Georgetown; 10:30 a.m. St. Peter, Lovilia.

Grand Mound-Lost Nation-

Oxford Junction-Toronto

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass in Grand Mound; 7 p.m. Mass in Oxford Junction. Good Friday: 3 p.m. Mass in Toronto; 3 p.m. Mass in Grand Mound. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil in Oxford Junction. Easter Sunday: 8:15 a.m. Mass in Grand Mound; 8:30 a.m. Mass in Lost Nation.

Grinnell

St. Mary Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass. Good Friday: 5:30 p.m., evening service. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil. Easter: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass.

Hills-Lone Tree-Nichols

Holy Thursday: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m. at St. Mary, Nichols, with Adoration until 9 p.m. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, Hills; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, Lone Tree. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, Hills; and 8:30 p.m. at St. Mary Church, Lone Tree. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Nichols; 9 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Lone Tree; and 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Hills. Individual confessions on Saturday, April 8 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Hills, 2-2:45 p.m. at the St. Mary Church in Nichols and 3-3:50 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Lone Tree.

Houghton-St. Paul

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Houghton. Good Friday: 7 p.m. at St. James the Less Church, St. Paul. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m. at St. James the Less Church, St. Paul. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church and 10 a.m. at St. James the Less Church.

Iowa City

• Newman Center: communal reconciliation service at 8 p.m. April 6. Holy Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Adoration until 10 p.m. Good Friday: 4 p.m. Stations of the Cross; 7:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Masses.

• St. Mary Parish: communal reconciliation service at 10 a.m. on April 8. Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Adoration until 10 p.m. Good Friday: 9 a.m. Morning Prayer; 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Morning Prayer; 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil with adult baptisms. Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Mass in church and hall, 10:30 a.m. Mass with infant baptisms.

• St. Patrick Parish: communal reconciliation service at 2 p.m. April 9. Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. bilingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Adoration until midnight. Good Friday: 7 p.m. bilingual Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m., bilingual Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. in church and hall, noon Spanish Mass.

• St. Wenceslaus Parish: communal reconciliation service at 7 p.m. on April 11. Holy Thursday: 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Adoration until midnight. Good Friday: noon, Way of the Cross; 3 p.m., Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil and Mass of the Resurrection. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mass.

Keokuk

Church of All Saints Parish: Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. Good Friday, Passion of the Lord, services at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Knoxville-Melcher

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass at Sacred Heart. Good Friday: 5:15 p.m. service at St. Anthony. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m at Sacred Heart. Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony.

Long Grove

St. Ann Parish: Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper/first Communion at 6:30 p.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 10 p.m. Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m., North Scott interdenominational services at 7 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Liturgy at 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Mass at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Mount Pleasant

St. Alphonsus Parish: Holy Thursday: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 10 p.m. Good Friday: Ecumenical Stations of the Cross beginning at noon, The Passion of the Lord, 5:30 p.m. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass.

Muscatine

Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish: communal penance service at 3 p.m. on April 9. Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass (bilingual), Adoration of Blessed Sacrament until 11 p.m. Good Friday: service, 3 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. service (bilingual). Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mass, noon Mass (Spanish).

Oskaloosa-Pella

*denotes combined liturgies

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be at St. Mary, Oskaloosa*. Good Friday: Passion of the Lord, Adoration of the Cross, holy Communion at 3 p.m., St. Mary, Oskaloosa; 7 p.m. at St. Mary, Pella. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m. at St. Mary, Pella*. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mass at St. Mary, Oskaloosa; and 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary, Pella.

Ottumwa-Bloomfield

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St. Mary of the Visitation (bilingual) and 7 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield. Good Friday: 3 p.m. at St. Patrick, Ottumwa, 7 p.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation (bilingual), and 7 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass at St. Patrick and St. Mary of the Visitation. Easter Sunday: normal Sunday schedule at all churches.

Oxford

St. Mary Parish: Holy Thursday: 7:30 p.m. service. Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. service. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass.

Riverside-Richmond-Wellman

Holy Thursday: 6:30 p.m. Holy Trinity, Richmond. Good Friday: 3:30 p.m. St. Joseph, Wellman; and 6:30 p.m. St. Mary, Riverside. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. St. Joseph, Wellman; 9:30 a.m. Holy Trinity, Richmond; 10 a.m., St. Mary, Riverside; 11:30 a.m., St. Mary, Riverside (Latin).

Solon

St. Mary Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. service. Good Friday: 2:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Good Friday service. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Tipton-Mechanicsville

Holy Thursday: 4 p.m. in Mechanicsville, 6:30 p.m. in Tipton. Good Friday: 4 p.m. in Mech­anicsville and 6 p.m. in Tipton. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. at both Mechanicsville and Tipton. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass in Mechanicsville and 10 a.m. Mass in Tipton.

Washington

St. James Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. service (bilingual). Good Friday: 3 p.m. service in English and 7 p.m. bilingual service. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter: 9 a.m. Mass and 11:30 a.m. Mass (Spanish).

West Branch

St. Bernadette Parish: Holy Thursday: 6:30 p.m. Good Friday: 3 p.m. Way of the Cross, 6:30 p.m Passion of the Lord and holy Communion. Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Mass

West Liberty

St. Joseph’s Parish: Holy Thursday: 7 p.m. Good Friday: noon, Way of the Cross, 3 p.m Passion of the Lord and holy Communion. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass in English and 12:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish.

West Point-Farmington

Holy Thursday: 5:30 p.m. service at St. Boniface, Farmington, 8 p.m. service at St. Mary, West Point. Good Friday: 3 p.m. at St. Mary, West Point; and 7 p.m. at St. Boniface, Farmington. Holy Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil at St. Mary, West Point. Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass at St. Mary, West Point; and 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Boniface, Farmington.

Williamsburg-Marengo-North English

Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Mary in Williamsburg. Good Friday services at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph in North English and 7 p.m. at St. Mary in Williamsburg. Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mary in Williamsburg. Easter Sunday Masses: 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick in Marengo; 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph in North English; 10 a.m. at St. Mary in Williamsburg.

Wilton

St. Mary’s Church: Holy Thursday Mass of Our Lord’s Last Supper, 7 p.m.; Good Friday Service, 7 p.m., Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Mass.