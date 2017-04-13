Movie addresses climate change

To the Editor:

The science is clear and non-negotiable. We have significantly more oil, gas and coal than the world can afford to burn for a safe climate future. Yet, each year hundreds of billions of tax dollars are handed out by governments around the world to help fossil fuel companies explore, expand and exploit more unburnable carbon.

The Paris agreement, signed by 194 countries in 2015, is a step in the right direction and includes a goal of ending fossil fuel subsidies globally.

Despite agreeing to take strong action on climate change in Paris in 2015, our governments are still handing out massive amounts of public money, making the problem much worse. Globally, these giveaways to oil, gas and coal companies to produce more fossil fuels add up to more than $5 trillion each year. That’s nearly $1 million every minute.

Sadly, recent efforts by the Trump administration intend to roll back climate progress. President Trump has said, “My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.”

The film “Before the Flood” presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent the disruption of life on our planet. One of those actions is to stop subsidizing the use of fossil fuels.

The Franciscan Peace Center will host a free screening of “Before the Flood” on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, 841 13th Ave. N. in Clinton. For more information visit www.Clinton Franciscans.com or call (563) 242-7611.

Laura Anderson

Marketing Director, Franciscan Peace Center

Clinton