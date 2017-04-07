MULTIPLE POSITIONS, ST. PIUS PARISH, CEDAR RAPIDS

St. Pius X Parish in Cedar Rapids, IA, seeks to fill the following positions:

1. Director of Faith Formation who is committed to formation of the Catholic Faith for all ages in a parish of 2000 families. This is a full-time position and includes sacramental preparation for Baptism, Reconciliation, and Eucharist; direction of the RCIA program; and implementation of adult formation opportunities. This person will also oversee the Coordinator(s) of Religious Education for grades 1-12 and Youth Minister.

2. Coordinator of Religious Education, grades K-5. This is a part-time position (10 months per year, 15 hours per week). Primary responsibilities include coordination of religious education classes for elementary aged children and Vacation Bible School, and recruitment of catechists.

3. Youth Minister. This is a part-time position, 15-20 hours per week, over 12 months. Primary responsibilities include coordination of religious education classes for middle and high school students, youth ministry sessions, and various retreats and youth conferences.

Applicants must be practicing Catholics, and should have at least a Bachelor’s Degree or experience pertaining to the position. Full job descriptions are available on the parish website, www.crpiusx.org. Send resumes by May 1 to Rev. Philip Thompson, St. Pius X Parish, 4949 Council St., NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.