Peace Soup funds help Clinton children

For The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — Peace Soup committee members presented a check for $1,567 to Stay n Play Childcare and Preschool of Clinton on April 10. The money was collected in a free-will offering basket at each of the five Peace Soup suppers held at St. Boniface Center from March 7 to April 4 along with gently used books.

For the 11th year, Prince of Peace Parish Pax Christi and the Sisters of St. Francis co-sponsored the free series of programs centered on the topic, “Our Invisible Neighbors.” Clinton Franciscan President Sister Janice Cebula explained, “Most of us are not aware of how income inequality and other factors affect other people’s lives, some of whom are our neighbors right here in Clinton. What they may be going through can be invisible to us.” Topics covered income inequality, affordable housing and options for homeless people, the needs of working poor people, treatment of persons with mental illness, and local jobs and training opportunities.

Stay n Play was chosen as this year’s beneficiary because committee members felt it was “most important to the children of our community,” according to committee member Dick Roberts. “We have chosen this nonprofit agency whose aim is to provide the best child care and pre-school at the most affordable rate for all families.” Stay n Play accepts payments as well as Child Care Assistance through the Department of Human Services.

Stay n Play Director Mary Ries expressed appreciation for the donation. “Every day we strive to provide every child with a loving, safe, educational, and fun environment. With this generous donation we can continue to succeed to meet the needs of the children.”

Some of the funds will go toward supplies. “We do not ask parents to bring in supplies such as crayons, markers, scissors, glue, paper and Kleenex because we do not want to add to their pre-school and childcare expense,” Ries said. The remaining funds will go toward toys, activities and outings.

“We purchase outdoor equipment such as balls, trikes, colored chalk, and sand for the sandbox. We also provide the children with field trips such as the pumpkin patch, Riverview Swimming Pool and Niabi Zoo to provide experiences that are fun and exciting. The children are the real recipients of this generous donation!”

To learn more about the programs presented this year, go to clintonfranciscans.com.