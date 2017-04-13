Sr. Jacobs dedicated to teaching, music

DUBUQUE — Sister Therese Jacobs, BVM (Therese Carmelle), 87, died April 6 at Marian Hall.

She was born in Des Moines on May 9, 1929, to Harry Franklin and Mary Josephine (Mullahey) Jacobs and entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1947, from St. Mary Parish, Clinton. She professed first vows March 19, 1950, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.

In the Diocese of Davenport, Sr. Jacobs taught music at St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport and served as a BVM regional representative. She also taught music in Cascade, Iowa; Kauai, Hawaii; Chicago and Mundelein, Ill.; and St. Paul, Minn. She was a college teacher and on the formation staff at Guadalupe College in Los Gatos, Calif. Sister served in parish ministry in Des Moines; Jackson, Miss.; and Kumasi, Ghana. She was a formation director in Dubuque.

Burial is in Mount Carmel cemetery, Dubuque.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmcong.org/whatsnew_obits.cfm.