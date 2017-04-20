Watch Fatima video

To the Editor:

100 years! Yes, it was 100 years ago — May 13, 1917 — when the Blessed Virgin Mary first appeared to three small children tending their sheep near the village of Fatima in Portugal. She made several appearances, according to history, and it is indeed one of the great miraculous happenings in the world.

Having checked out the great, 80-minute-long Fatima video titled “13 Days” from our parish library, many members of my family had the opportunity to watch it recently. It is a video that will appeal to men and women, young and old, and to youngsters. We would highly recommend it, particularly during this centennial year marking these great apparitions.

Perhaps the Knights of Columbus, or other church organizations, could arrange a time when this “13th Day” video could be shown in their parish to a general audience. Saturday evening, May 13, might be the ideal time — marking the exact date, one century back. No doubt the video is available through church or local libraries.

Having traveled on a pilgrimage to Fatima with members of my family several years ago, the film served as a great reminder for me of this great blessing bestowed on our world exactly 100 years ago. During my 83 years on Mother Earth I have had the privilege of traveling to 74 countries of the world. But nothing left a greater mark on my soul than the Fatima experience.

John McNeer

Newton