To the Editor

I believe that the Administration, combined with congressional inaction, is guaranteeing a rise in the cost of living and an increase in crime. With the intended removal of all undocumented immigrants, Iowa can expect a loss of $12 billion in economic activity and the loss of 60,000 jobs (only partially immigrant). Iowa’s already fragile agricultural sector, one-third of the state’s economy, will be a victim. The Farm Bureau and dairy and pork producers have gone on record as saying that enforcement without consideration of labor needs would be disastrous, raising supermarket prices (milk prices of $6-$7 a gallon, etc.) and creating job loss and failure of farm operations. Other industries, from construction to elder care, would also be impacted.

Requiring local police, against the recommendation of chiefs of police, to become unreimbursed immigration police or lose federal funds, will raise the crime rate. While immigrants have a lower crime rate than native born, they could no longer go to the police when victimized by crime, causing open season on crimes against suspected undocumented immigrants and emboldening crime in general. Also, immigrants will no longer be available as witnesses to crimes against others. Other states have addressed concerns for highway safety by testing, requiring insurance and licensing immigrants.

Adding a wall and 15,000 additional federal employees would more than double the $20 billion already spent annually on immigration enforcement — with no offsetting benefits. The U.S. does not benefit from breaking up families and deporting workers. We need immigration reform.

Glenn Leach

St. Ann Parish, Long Grove