Assumption responds to threat

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A written threat found on the wall of a boys’ bathroom at Assumption High School led many students to stay home from school May 5.

Assumption President Andy Craig said the writing on the wall was found early that morning. Davenport police were called in and concluded that the threat was not credible. Craig said criteria that police and the school use to determine credibility were not met.

As a precaution, Assumption sent emails to parents apprising them of the situation. Once students arrived at school, and wanted to leave, those with vehicles were allowed to do so with parental permission. Parents were also allowed to come to the campus to pick up their students.

Craig said some students came and stayed for one or two class periods; others arrived later in the day and some stayed the whole day. “Smaller classes were a challenge,” he noted, but classes were still held and those who chose not to come to school will be able to make up their work.

All sporting events and practices were held as scheduled.

Davenport police are continuing their investigation.