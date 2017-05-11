Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis are hosting a showing of the movie “Papers” at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at the Canticle. The movie focuses on the challenges of undocu­mented youth.

Davenport — An introduction to prayer ministry will be offered at Eagles’ Wings in Davenport May 13 at 1 p.m. Questions, call Marcia at (563) 324-7263. There is no need to register.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Burlington — Catholics interested in centering prayer can participate in an ecumenical centering prayer group Monday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Iowa City — Iowa City parishes are hosting centennial celebrations for Our Lady of Fatima on the 13th of the month from May through October. The first celebration will be May 13 at St. Patrick Parish. A May crowning will take place at 5:45 p.m. with a movie and potluck at 6 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted to benefit Mary’s Meals.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass will be celebrated May 18 at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., praise and worship at 6:30 p.m. and Mass at 7 p.m. Individual prayers for healing will follow Mass.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

PILGRIMAGE

West Burlington — An informational meeting about a pilgrimage to the Holy Land Nov. 8-17 with Father Marty Goetz will take place May 19 at 6 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish Center.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves us, makes us walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Iowa City — Experience the Byzantine Gospel at a retreat presented by Eastern Catholics for Eastern Iowa on June 3 at St. Wenceslaus Chur­ch. The retreat will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The all-ages retreat will focus on who God is and how we can worship him. Day­care provided; lunch included. No cost to attend; register at www.eceia.org/retreat-2017.html.

retreat-2017.html.

Rock Island, Ill. — Adults and adolescents with developmental disabilities, along with friends, family and caregivers, are invited to attend a renewal day May 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at St. Mary Monastery. Cost is $20 for a family of 2 or 3 or $10 for an individual. Contact Sister Jackie Walsh at (309) 283-2108 to register.

Wheatland — Learn about Saint Brendon, who lived his life as a pilgrim, at Come to the Quiet May 16 at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. The day begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Fee is $20. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email to olpretreat@gmail.com.

gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Clinton — When you dine at Pizza Hut May 15 from 5-7 p.m. and mention “L’Arche Clinton” or “The Arch,” 20 percent of the sales will benefit the L’Arche Clinton community.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a candid discussion group Monday nights from 6-7:30 p.m. Share a meal and talk about life's biggest challenges and questions. If interested email mhavercamp2@gmail.com.

com.

Davenport — Sacred Heart School reunion will be held on June 24 starting at 3 p.m. This is the last chance to see the school before it is demolished as part of the new diocesan hall construction. Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., with a picnic to follow on the grounds. There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are requested so enough food can be ordered by going to shcdavenport.org/sacred-heart-alumni. Questions may be directed to shsalumni17@gmail.com or (563) 324-3257.

sacred-heart-alumni. Questions may be directed to shsalumni17@gmail.com or (563) 324-3257.

OTHER

Iowa City — A plant sale will take place at St. Wenceslaus Parish May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Flowers will also be available after Masses that weekend.