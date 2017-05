Saint Joseph Church in DeWitt, IA is seeking a part-time choir director for the adult choir. Duties include weekly rehearsals and mass performances through out the fall and winter, concluding with Confirmation. No choir director experience is required, but candidates must have a music background and be self-motivated. Please send letter of application and resume to St. Joseph Church, attention Becki Kenton, 417 6th Ave., DeWitt, IA 52742 or e-mail to dewittstjosephfin@diodav.org.