Events calendar

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis are hosting “Movies that Matter” June 15 with a showing of Hiroshima Repentance and Renewal. The movie will be shown at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., at 6:30 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Solon — Bring lawn chairs and help celebrate Memorial Day Mass for deceased veterans and loved ones May 29 at 9 a.m. at St. Bridget’s, 2136 St. Bridget’s Road. The church will be open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a short program following Mass. Light refreshments will be served.

MEETINGS

Courage is a Catholic support group for men and women experiencing same-sex attraction. Encourage is a group for friends and family members of persons experiencing same-sex attraction. For more information call Marianne Agnoli (563) 888-4242; Father Thom Hennen (Cour­age), (563) 888-4255; Father Tony Herold (Encourage in English), (563) 888-4363; or Father Joseph Sia (Encourage in Spanish), (319) 728-8210.

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Iowa City — Experience the Byzantine Gospel at a retreat presented by Eastern Catholics for Eastern Iowa on June 3 at St. Wenceslaus Chur­ch from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The all-ages retreat will focus on who God is and how we can worship him. Day­care provided; lunch included. No cost to attend; register at www.eceia.org/

retreat-2017.html.

Wheatland — Learn about Dorothy Day, founder of the Catholic Worker movement, June 15 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Fee is $20. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email to

olpretreat@gmail. com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Fa­ther Marty Goetz is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood June 11. Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. at St. John’s. A reception will follow from 5-8 p.m. at Burlington Notre Dame.

Davenport — A linen workshop will be held June 9-10 at St. Clement Center at St. Alphonsus Parish. Mary Hingst, mother of diocesan priest Father Paul Appel, will lead the event. Linens will be the focus of the first day and vestments the second day. The workshop is free; fabric and thread will also be provided at no charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own sewing tools, such as scissors and thimbles. Pins, needles and other items will be available. A light lunch will be provided both days. To register, contact Kathryn Amato at kathryn.l. amato@icloud.com or (563) 275-0444.

Davenport — Sacred Heart School reunion will be held on June 24 starting at 3 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., with a picnic to follow on the grounds. There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are requested so enough food can be ordered. Go to shcdavenport.org/sacred-heart-alumni. Questions may be directed to shsalumni17@gmail.com or (563) 324-3257.

Keokuk — All Saints Parish is hosting a parish picnic June 4. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Vincent’s School gym, followed by a picnic in the cafeteria.

Oskaloosa — Father Tom Spiegel will mark his 50th anniversary as a priest by celebrating Mass at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 4 at St. Mary Parish. Receptions will follow.

OTHER

Bettendorf — The St. John Vianney Haiti Committee will sponsor its annual garage sale. Drop off days are June 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sale days are June 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the activity center.