‘Habitat’ seeks partners

Families interested in earning/buying a Habitat for Humanity house are invited to participate in a Partner Family Application Workshop on May 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

If you have a strong desire to own a home, a stable income of at least $26,000 annually and are willing to work alongside Habitat volunteers to build your home, you may qualify. Partner families earn “sweat equity” performing volunteer hours while working with a mentor throughout the building process. Partners will attend classes on home ownership to prepare for this journey. In return, they have the ability to purchase their new home at a reduced rate and zero percent interest mortgage. Potential homeowners may attend this free workshop to learn more about the program.

The workshop will cover the application process and qualifications required to be considered for the program. Applications will be available at the workshops as well as the Habitat Quad Cities administrative office after the workshop. For questions, please call the Barb, the office manager, at (563) 359-9066.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is a nonprofit Christian housing organization dedicated to eliminating poverty housing. Habitat works alongside low-income working families to build a stronger foundation for their future. With that help, homeowners achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to shape a better tomorrow for themselves and their families. Habitat’s home building and other programs aim to improve the community and empower people to help themselves. Founded in 1993, Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities has made the dream of home ownership possible for more than 100 local families.