Julie Carrick presentations

Julie Carrick, a Catholic recording artist and radio producer, is coming to St. Paul the Apostle – Davenport and Our Lady of Lourdes – Bettendorf. Julie is heard weekly on the Guadalupe Radio Network.

• May 20: Carrick will assist with music at 5 p.m. Mass at Lourdes.

• May 21: Carrick and Father Bill Kneemiller will offer a program, “Musical tribute to Liturgy of the Hours,” from 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. at Kahl Home in Davenport.

• May 21: Carrick will assist with music at 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Masses at St Paul. A presentation will follow the evening Mass.

• May 22: Carrick will offer a presentation, “I Take Your At Your Word — An In-depth Look At The Eucharist,” at 7 p.m. at Lourdes.

• May 23: Carrick will offer a musical presentation, “Intentional Disciples, Mary, the Apostles and Us,” at 7 p.m. at St. Paul.