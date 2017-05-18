Lifelong parish member celebrates 100th birthday

VICTOR — Mary Scandridge celebrated her 100th birthday at St. Bridget Parish Hall in March. She has been a member of St. Bridget’s all her life and is currently the oldest parishioner.

Scandridge was born March 3, 1917, to August and Elizabeth (DeSutter) Thys. She made her first Communion at St. Bridget’s on May 21, 1925. Father Edward Cone officiated the wedding of Mary Thys and Paul Scandridge on Aug. 20, 1941, also at St Bridget’s.

Lunch was served for approximately 65 guests at Scandridge’s birthday celebration. She was excited to have two priests in attendance: Father Corey Close, pastor of parishes in Victor and Brooklyn; and retired diocesan priest Father Phillip Ryan, who resides in Brooklyn.