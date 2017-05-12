SAU CFDD

Linen workshop in Davenport

 Posted by on May 12, 2017
By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT – Last summer’s successful workshop on how to sew church linens has inspired a two-day workshop to be held June 9-10 at St. Alphonsus Parish. Mary Hingst, mother of diocesan priest Father Paul Appel, will lead the event.

Anne Marie Amacher
Elizabeth Morgan, left, shows women how to make stoles during a workshop on church linens Sept. 22 at St. Mary Parish in Davenport. Watching Morgan are Kathryn Amato of St. Mary’s in Davenport and Mary Appel of St. Patrick’s in Ottumwa.

Kathryn Amato, the event’s organizer and a member of St. Mary Parish in Davenport, welcomes participants with little or no sewing experience to those who have mastered sewing. The workshop will be held in the St. Clement Center, attached to the church. Linens will be the focus of the first day and vestments the second day.

“We are offering this seminar to make it possible for lay people to provide altar linens and vestments for their own parishes,” Amato said. “Sewing groups can save parishes a great deal of money, as well as provide opportunities for fellowship and education. Additionally, hand-sewn items can be custom-made to suit the particular needs and preferences of each individual parish.”

Hingst is grateful to introduce all attendees to the art of liturgical sewing. She hopes people will leave the workshop with a deeper understanding of the significance of well-made and reverently handled linens, vestments and other sacred items as a means to serve Christ in his holy church.

Last year’s four-day workshop drew 16 people.

 

This summer’s workshop is free; fabric and thread will also be provided at no charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own sewing tools, such as scissors and thimbles. Pins, needles and other items will be available. A light lunch will be provided both days.

To register, contact Amato at kathryn.l.amato@icloud.com or (563) 275-0444.

