LITURGY-MUSIC COORDINATOR, SISTERS OF THE PRESENTATION, DUBUQUE

The Sisters of the Presentation offer a positive, inspirited, growth-oriented work environment reflected in their spirit of hospitality. Our employees experience a nurturing work environment committed to the values of service and hospitality. We are seeking a part-time Liturgy/Music Coordinator starting in the Fall of 2017.

Responsible for coordinating the liturgical celebrations for the sisters residing at Mt. Loretto, the Motherhouse. Must possess the ability to engage the community in the celebration of faith at worship. Preferred applicant must possess education and experience in Catholic Liturgical Studies and/or Music. Proficiency in piano and/or organ is required.

Applicants are encouraged to visit our website to apply www.dubuquepresentations.org or complete an application in person at 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001. In addition, you are requested to submit a cover letter and resume to humanresources@dubuquepresentations.org