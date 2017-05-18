National shrine marks 100 years

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

May is a time we appreciate life through the celebration of the resurrection and ascension of Christ and the sights of spring bursting forth all around us. We also celebrate the Crowning of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 100 years of Fatima, Mother’s Day and we honor those who have given their lives on Memorial Day. May is known as the month of our Blessed Virgin Mary.

May is a special time for the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., as well. The basilica is preparing for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the placing of the foundation stone of the National Shrine in 2020.

The shrine was built in honor of our nation’s patroness, Blessed Virgin Mary under her title of the Immaculate Conception, for the faithful of the nation. It is the largest Roman Catholic Church in North America and it is among the 10 largest churches in the world. The American Catholic multi-ethnic heritage is represented through 80 unique chapels and oratories, highlighting various cultural representations of Our Lady from the around the world.

We will be participating in a one-time collection in support of the mosaic ornamentation of the Trinity Dome. It is the central and largest dome of the National Shrine and will complete the 100-year construction of the Basilica of the National Shrine, also known as America’s Catholic Church.

This national collection offers each of us a way to participate in the 100th anniversary of this beautiful Marian Shrine. Please prayerfully consider a generous gift to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception the weekend of May 20-21.

More information about the shrine and this project can be found at www.trinitydome.org.

I am deeply grateful for your continued generosity. May your hearts be filled with joy and peace this Easter season.

Santuario nacional celebra 100 años

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El mes de mayo es un tiempo donde apreciamos la vida a través de la celebración de la Resurrección y la Ascensión de Cristo y donde tenemos los primeros destellos de la primavera estallando a nuestro alrededor. Celebramos también la devoción a la Santísima Virgen María, a los cien años de Fátima, el Día de la Madre y honramos a aquellos que han dado su vida en el Día de los Veteranos. Mayo es conocido como el mes de nuestra Santísima Virgen María.

También, Mayo es un momento especial para la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción en Washington, D.C. Se están preparando para la celebración del centenario de la colocación de la primera piedra del Santuario Nacional que se celebrará en el 2020.

El santuario fue construido en honor a la Patrona de nuestra nación, la Virgen María Bendita, bajo el título de la Inmaculada Concepción, para los fieles de la nación. Es la Iglesia católica más grande de América del Norte y está entre las diez iglesias más grandes del mundo. La herencia multiétnica católica americana está representada a través de las 80 capillas y oratorios únicos, destacando diversas representaciones culturales de Nuestra Señora en todo el mundo.

Nosotros estaremos participando de esta colecta especial de una sola vez, en apoyo a la decoración del mosaico de la cúpula de la Santísima Trinidad. Es la cúpula central y más grande del Santuario Nacional y completará la construcción de 100 años de la Basílica del Santuario Nacional, también conocida como la Iglesia Católica de América.

Esta colecta nacional ofrece a cada uno de nosotros una forma de participar en el centenario de este hermoso Santuario Mariano. Por favor, consideren una generosa donación para la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción el fin de semana del 20 al 21 de mayo.

Para mayor información sobre el santuario y este proyecto se puede encontrar en www.trinitydome.org.

Estoy profundamente agradecido por su continuo apoyo y generosidad. ¡Qué sus corazones se llenen de alegría y paz en este tiempo de Pascua!

Sincerely yours in Christ/

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Most Rev. Martin Amos/Rev. Mons. Martin Amos

Apostolic Administrator of Davenport/Administrador Apostólico

de Davenport