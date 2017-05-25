Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Continental breakfast will be served in the guest dining room at the shrine. Pilgrims will experience a St. Kolbe video, talk and tour of the Holocaust exhibit with Brother Don, noon Mass, and a buffet in the guest dining room. In the afternoon, pilgrims will have time to explore outdoor shrines, a rosary walk and a chapel tour. The group will gather in front of the chapel for a group blessing with a St. Kolbe relic before departing.

Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Davenport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.