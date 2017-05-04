Sr. Scheer ministered with Carmelites

Sister Aiga Maria Scheer, OCD, (Sister Maria Antonia of the Infant Jesus) died April 26 at the Kahl Home in Davenport. She was 82. She was a member of the Carmelite Sisters of Eldridge.

Sr. Scheer was born in Jinan, Shantung, China on Jan. 3, 1935, to Anton Scheer, a German missionary doctor, and Alice Egenter Scheer. She moved to the United States at age 12.

She entered the Carmelite Monastery of Kensington, Calif., on Feb. 6, 1956. She made her first vows on Oct. 11, 1958, and final profession on Oct. 11, 1961. Sr. Scheer transferred to Eldridge Carmel on Nov. 14, 1996.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial were held April 29 at The Kahl Home Chapel; burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Memorials may be made to the Carmelite Sisters, Eldridge.