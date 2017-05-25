State honors Lourdes teacher

 Posted by on May 25, 2017  People  Add comments
May 252017
 

BETTENDORF — Jacob Hintze was recognized by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate for efforts to participate in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll for the 2016 general election. Hintze is a teacher of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade social studies and eighth-grade math at Lourdes Catholic School.

Hintze

Hintze organized the event for the school’s students in grades one through eight and reported the straw poll results to the Capitol office “accurately and promptly,” a state press release said. “Jacob Hintze stepped up and registered to include our students’ voices in the statewide straw poll and, as a result of their efforts, students received a unique civil education experience,” the news release stated.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the leadership of Iowa teachers such as Hintze resulted in national recognition for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll. It won the National Association of State Boards of Education Award for Outstanding Leadership in Voter Education from the National Parent Student Mock Election. Iowa also was a national top five finalist for the Government Social Media Award regarding the election.

More than 250 schools in Iowa participated in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.