Calendar of Events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis are hosting “Movies that Matter” June 15 with a showing of Hiroshima Repentance and Renewal. The movie will be shown at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., at 6:30 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Iowa City — Come to the second event of six celebrations in Iowa City parishes commemorating the 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s apparitions in Fatima. Mary’s Way of the Cross begins at 7 p.m. June 13 at St. Wenceslaus Church located on the corner of Dodge and Davenport Streets. A reception will follow. Free will donations may be made to benefit Mary’s Meals.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Iowa City — Experience the Byzantine Gospel at a retreat presented by Eastern Catholics for Eastern Iowa on June 3 at St. Wenceslaus Chur­ch from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The all-ages retreat will focus on who God is and how we can worship him. Day­care provided; lunch included. No cost to attend; register at www.eceia.org/

retreat-2017.html.

Wheatland — Learn about Dorothy Day, founder of the Catholic Worker movement, June 15 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Fee is $20. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email to

olpretreat@gmail. com.

PILGRIMAGE

Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe on Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Dav­enport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@ eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Fa­ther Marty Goetz is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood June 11. Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. at St. John’s. A reception will follow from 5-8 p.m. at Burlington Notre Dame.

Davenport — Sacred Heart School reunion will be held on June 24 starting at 3 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., with a picnic to follow on the grounds. There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are requested so enough food can be ordered. Go to shcdavenport.org/sacred-heart-alumni. Questions may be directed to shsalumni17@gmail.com or (563) 324-3257.

Keokuk — All Saints Parish is hosting a parish picnic June 4. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Vincent’s School gym, followed by a picnic in the cafeteria.

Oskaloosa — Father Tom Spiegel will mark his 50th anniversary as a priest by celebrating Mass at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 4 at St. Mary Parish. Receptions will follow.

OTHER

Bettendorf — The St. John Vianney Haiti Committee will sponsor its annual garage sale. Drop off days are June 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sale days are June 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the activity center.