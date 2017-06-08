Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis are hosting “Movies that Matter” June 15 with a showing of Hiroshima Repentance and Renewal. The movie will be shown at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island, Ill. – A Praying Icon Workshop will be offered June 19-23 for persons ages 13 and older at St. Pius X’s Farrell Hall. Participants will celebrate Mass, pray the Liturgy of the Hours and receive instruction on painting the Mandylion icon of the Holy Face. Fee is $400 and $100 is required as a deposit by June 12. A few scholarships may be available to those in need of financial assistance. For more information email Jill Rodts at jillmr96@gmail.com.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Sugar Creek — A Corpus Christi Mass and Procession will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church on June 17 at 4:30 p.m. The Mass will be followed by a procession to four outside chapels, including streamer and banner carriers and flower girls. Lunch will be served after the procession at the parish hall.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Davenport — Dr. Janine Idziak from Loras College in Dubuque will make a presentation, “Somatic Support for Brain-Dead Pregnant Women: Moral and Legal Issues” at the St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities meeting June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University Campus. For more information visit www.

stthomasaquinasguildqc

.com.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Wheatland — Learn about Dorothy Day, founder of the Catholic Worker movement, June 15 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Fee is $20. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email to

olpretreat@gmail. com.

PILGRIMAGE

Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe on Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Dav­enport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@ eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Burlington — Fa­ther Marty Goetz is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood June 11. Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. at St. John’s. A reception will follow from 5-8 p.m. at Burlington Notre Dame.

Davenport — Sacred Heart School reunion will be held on June 24 starting at 3 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., with a picnic to follow on the grounds. There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are requested so enough food can be ordered. Go to shcdavenport.org/sacred-heart-alumni. Questions may be directed to shsalumni17@gmail.com or (563) 324-3257.

Riverside — St. Mary Parish is hosting a “Pancakes for Preservation” breakfast June 24 from 7 a.m. – noon to raise money for church restoration. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 5 years old and younger.

OTHER

Bettendorf — The St. John Vianney Haiti Committee will sponsor its annual garage sale. Drop off days are June 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sale days are June 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the activity center.

Courage is a Catholic support group for men and women experiencing same sex attraction. Encourage is a group for friends and family members of persons experiencing same sex attraction. For more information call Marianne Agnoli (563) 888-4242; Father Thom Hennen (Cour­age), (563) 888-4255; Father Tony Herold (Encourage in English), (563) 888-4363; or Father Joseph Sia (Encourage in Spanish), (319) 728-8210.