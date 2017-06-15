Calendar of events

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis are hosting “Movies that Matter” June 15 with a showing of Hiroshima Repentance and Renewal. The movie will be shown at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., at 6:30 p.m.

Iowa City — High school and college students can learn how to defend the pro-life message July 15 from 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. This is a free one-day workshop designed to equip students to become effective am­bassadors for life. Learn more and register at www.

lifedefenders.training or call (319) 855-8475. The event is sponsored by Johnson County Right to Life.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact any of the facilitators: Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY/PRAYER

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting Ignite on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the east parking lot. Jason “Smitty” Smith will offer an inspiration and One Voice will provide music. Bring a cooler and a lawn chair. Babysitting available. Cost is $5 per family.

Sugar Creek — A Corpus Christi Mass and procession will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church on June 17 at 4:30 p.m. The Mass will be followed by a procession to four outside chapels, including streamer and banner carriers and flower girls. Lunch will be served after the procession at the parish hall.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Davenport — Dr. Janine Idziak from Loras College in Dubuque will make a presentation, “Somatic Support for Brain-Dead Pregnant Women: Moral and Legal Issues” at the St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities meeting June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus. For more information visit www.

stthomasaquinasguild

qc.com.

RETREAT

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish will host a retreat on how the Holy Spirit moves people, makes them walk and pushes the church forward. Father Robert Miller and Mark Nimo will lead the retreat Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parish, 2618 Boies Ave. The title of the retreat is “Do not resist the Holy Spirit.” The cost is $10. A light lunch will be served. Call Laura Patton at (563) 940-1873 for reservations.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a program, “Lectio Divina” through Current Writ­ers,” June 25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Linda Clewell, an Oblate of St. Benedict, will explain how science and spirituality work together. Fee is $15. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email to

olpretreat@gmail.com.

PILGRIMAGE

Libertyville, Ill. — Eagles’ Wings is hosting a pilgrimage to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe on Sept. 23. The deluxe motor coach will leave Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. Send $79 registration fee along with your name, address, phone number and email address to: Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Dav­enport, Iowa, 52804. Questions contact Marcia at marcia@ eagleswings.ws or (563) 324-7263.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality. Bring a friend.

Riverside — St. Mary Parish is hosting a “Pancakes for Preser­vation” breakfast June 24 from 7 a.m. – noon to raise money for church restoration. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 5 years old and younger.

OTHER

Bettendorf — The St. John Vianney Haiti Committee will sponsor its annual garage sale. Sale days are June 15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the activity center.