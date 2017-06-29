Deacon candidate profile: Joseph Rohret

Name: Joseph Rohret

Age: 61

Family: My wife of 41 years is Tammy and we have two daughters who are married. We have five grandchildren.

Occupation: After 26 years in the Air Force, Tammy and I returned to Iowa to live near family. I then worked at Rockwell Collins for 10 years before retiring in February this year.

Parish: I’m thankful to return to the parishes in which I grew up, St. Peter, Cosgrove, and St. Mary, Oxford.

How did you know you were being called to the diaconate? I’ve always felt drawn to serve the church in any way I could throughout my life, so the call has been with me for a long time. The discernment process to the diaconate has been ongoing for several decades, and began in earnest after retirement from the military. Through the formation process, and the service opportunities we have been provided through that process, I knew I was being called to the diaconate more every day.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a deacon candidate? Experiencing the different areas of ministry and meeting the incredible people of this diocese. Experiencing the diversity of cultures we have in our diocese and, how through people’s faith, Christ’s love is reflected in so many different ways.

What has been the most challenging aspect of being a deacon candidate? Pushing myself to go outside of my “comfort zone” in the different areas of ministry. It’s been challenging, but at the same time, it has been the most rewarding part of my formation process.

What do you look most forward to in your ministry as a deacon? Serving the people of the Diocese of Davenport and the parishes that I am assigned to.

What special ministry will you undertake? I hope to be able to serve the veterans in the diocese in some way. Being a veteran, I am able to understand the experiences and issues that are particular to our veterans of all generations.

What is your favorite Scripture passage? St. Luke 23:39-43. It shows Christ’s immense love and mercy for everyone. It also shows us how we, too, should show that same love and mercy to everyone we meet.