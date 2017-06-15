Deacon Rosenthal’s wife was a nurse

DAVENPORT — Mary Catherine “Kay” Rosenthal, 90, wife of Deacon Joseph Rosenthal, died June 2.

Born Nov. 9, 1926, to Jasper and Mary (Farrell) Molinelli, she was united in marriage to Joseph Rosenthal in 1948. They raised three children. She retired in 1986 from the former Mercy Hospital in Davenport after serving as a registered nurse. She had worked in the obstetrics and delivery floor. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish, where her husband serves as a deacon.

A funeral service was held June 7 at Holy Family Parish. She was buried in Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Birthright or Holy Family Parish.