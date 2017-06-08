Getting to know our newer diocesan staff

(Editor’s note: Through a series of retirements and new job opportunities, the diocese has a number of new faces in the chancery.)

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Rosina Hendrickson

Lifelong Faith and Ministry Formation Coor­dinator

Home­town: Des Moines, Iowa

Hobbies: Cooking, reading, railroads/trains, and needlepoint.

Family: 3 nieces, 2 nephews

Education: B.A. in history, chemistry and religion from Augustana Uni­ver­sity, Sioux Falls, S.D.; M.A. in Catholic Studies from the Uni­versity of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn.

Pre­vious experience: Served as Director of Religious Education in two parishes in Alabama, one parish in Texas; Coord­i­nator for Parish Ministry Support and Coordi­na­tor for Advanced Lay Ministry Formation for the Diocese of Sacramento.

Job description: It’s a two-fold job. As Lifelong Faith Coordinator, I support and minister to the parishes and assist them in offering a lifelong faith formation curriculum for all ages, helping revision how we serve/minister to our parishioners. As Ministry Formation Coordinator, I examine how we form our lay ministers in the diocese, coordinate the existing Lay Ministry Formation Program in the diocese and explore additional/alternative formation methods/models of catechist formation. In addition, I partner with the Office of Schools to work with Catholic identity and faculty formation in our schools.

: The people — both within the chancery and those I meet in the parishes

Tiara Hatfield

Accountant

Hometown: Galesburg, Ill.

Hobbies: Traveling the U.S. and abroad, history, books, movies and music.

Family: Husband Richard; adult sons Sean and Kyle.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill.

Previous experience: I was in the Navy (that is where I met my husband) as a machinist mate and then a construction mechanic. I have done various other jobs as my husband did in his military career. But I have worked in the accounting field for over 15 years.

Job description: Assisting individuals and entities of the diocese with accounting, payroll and employee benefits.

Favorite part of working at the Diocese of Davenport: The working environment and atmosphere.

Andy Gaertner

Development Director

Hometown: Brook­field, Wis.

Hobbies: Cooking, collecting art at flea markets, woodcarving.

Family: Wife Vicki, adult son Sam.

Education: B.A. in communications, Univer-sity of Wisconsin, Madison.

Experience: Director of Development and Stew­ardship for the Diocese of Nashville, Tenn., and the Diocese of La Crosse, Wis.

Job description: Executive Director of the Catholic Founda­tion of the Diocese of Daven­port, Director of De­vel­op­ment. I work with parishes to help them raise money.

Favorite part of working at the Diocese of Davenport: My job is quite varied and collaborative. I get to work with many of the departments and ministries as well as help at the parish level and meet with donors.

Emily Pries

Executive Secretary

Hometown: Davenport

Hobbies: Go on dates with my husband, read, crochet, travel, and sing.

Family: Husband Jake; children Asher (9) and Adeline (5).

Education: B.A. in psychology with a minor in sociology

Experience: I worked for Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Daven­port, for nine years and for Humility of Mary Housing and Humility of Mary Shelter Inc. for about a year and a half prior to this position.

Job description: I work as the Executive Secretary for the Office of the Bishop, which includes the Bishop, Vicar General, and Chan­cellor/Chief of Staff.

Favorite part of working at the Diocese of Davenport: Just one?! I love working for the church. The atmosphere is amazing — being able to live my faith through my work is something I am very grateful for. I get to work with all of the chancery staff in my position, as it interacts with all departments, and I enjoy that as well. I love that we have staff Mass every Wednesday, and I really like working with all the priests and parishes of the diocese.

Maxine McEnany

Human Resources and Risk Management Coordinator

Hometown: Ryan, Iowa

Hobbies: Spending time with family.

Family: 11 nieces and nephews, 14 “grandnieces” and “grandnephews.”

Education: B.S. in Business Administration from Mount Mercy College (now University), Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Experience: 30 years of combined experience working in the Bettendorf and West Delaware, Iowa, school districts.

Job description: Assisting individuals and entities of the diocese in addressing human resources issues, diocesan-wide benefit programs, and insurance plans.

Favorite part of working at the Diocese of Davenport: I have enjoyed getting to know and work with the people at the Chancery and getting to work with the people at the schools and parishes. The range of tasks is challenging and fun.