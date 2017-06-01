Getting to Yes workshop June 22-23

CLINTON — Conflicts are a part of everyday life. But resolving them doesn’t always mean someone has to lose. A training workshop will be held in Clinton this summer to learn how to negotiate agreements without requiring either side to “give in.” A “Getting to Yes” workshop will take place June 22 from 3-6 p.m. and June 23 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Clinton Community College.

The event is co-sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Community College.

“When people start to realize that they are negotiating with someone they need to work with over the long term, they understand that it would be better to build a relationship so that they meet the needs they have rather than simply trying to one-up each other,” says Lori Freudenberg, community outreach director for the Franciscan Peace Center.

“Getting to Yes” offers a concise, step-by-step, proven strategy for coming to mutually acceptable agreements in every sort of conflict—whether it involves parents and children, neighbors, bosses and employees, customers or corporations, tenants or diplomats. It is based on the work of the Harvard Negotiation Project, a group that deals continually with all levels of negotiation and conflict resolution. The workshop is part of an ongoing effort to promote civility in all manner of relationships in the community.

Facilitators for the workshop include the Camanche Community Schools Superintendent, the owner of Rastrelli’s Restaurant, a Clinton County Supervisor and two Clinton-area business managers.

Clinton Community College is located at 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. The workshop will take place in Room 139.

Suggested donation for the workshop is $50 which includes meals and a copy of the book, “Getting to Yes.” Reservations can be made by calling the Sisters of St. Francis at (563) 242-7611. Scholarships are available. The deadline for reservation is June 15.

As a supplement to the workshop, ongoing monthly support sessions are held to address specific negotiation situations. First Friday Fixes are held the first Friday of each month at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, at 841 13th Ave. N in Clinton. Participants meet from 7:30-8:30 a.m. to discuss how to use the “Getting to Yes” principles to create win-win situations for all. No advance registration is required for the First Friday Fixes sessions. Previous attendance at a “Getting to Yes” workshop is helpful, but not required.