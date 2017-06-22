Honoring Our Lady of Fatima

Hieu Nguyen
Father Gary Beckman leads a congregation in praying Mary’s Way of the Cross on June 13 at St. Wenceslaus Church-Iowa City, where he serves as pastor. Iowa City-area parishes are taking turns hosting centennial celebrations for Our Lady of Fatima on the 13th of the month from May through October, with free will donations benefitting Mary’s Meals. The next celebration is July 13 at St. Mary Church-Iowa City. A presentation on Men’s Devotion to Mary will take place at 7 p.m. followed by small group sharing sessions.