KCs contribute to window campaign

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

CAMANCHE — For the past six months or so, members of Church of the Visitation Parish in Camanche have been able to gaze into stained-glass windows depicting 14 moments from the life of Christ. Local Knights of Columbus helped to make that possible.

The parish embarked on a $50,000 campaign for the windows last year. After parishioners contributed all they could, St. Edwards Council No. 707, which serves parishes in Clinton and Camanche, voted to pay off the balance of roughly $11,000, said Grand Knight Rollie Ehm.

“The (previous) windows were not energy efficient, and didn’t have a religious tone or message at all,” Ehm said, adding that their abstract shape pattern and color scheme reflected trends at the time the original building was constructed in 1969. An addition was constructed in 1980.

A big factor in making this donation possible was the council’s decision in 2016 to return to the roots of the Knights of Columbus founder Michael McGivney, and rather than buy real estate for a new hall, make the council’s new home in the parish. The council had money set aside from the sale of their hall in the 1980s; member dues and investment contributed to a council building fund.

Father Joe Wolf, pastor of parishes in Camanche and LeClaire, said he was grateful to the council for helping the parish with its window campaign. “The Knights of Columbus contribution is one more example of Knights in action. They are there for our families and our parishes.”