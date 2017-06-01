People in the News

Eagle project provides landscaping

Davenport — Alexander “Alec” Schauer of Troop 20 in Davenport has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Schauer has earned 31 merit badges during his 11-year scouting career. He has held leadership positions as patrol leader, senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, quartermaster and troop guide.

Schauer’s accomplishment in serving his community resulted in updated landscaping at the Bethany for Children and Families building in Moline, Ill. Schauer led a team of 13 people that built a new retaining wall for the planting bed near the sign, improved other planting beds around the building and repainted the frame of the building’s sign.

A member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, he is the son of Steven and Kathleen Schauer of Davenport and is a graduating senior at Assumption High School. He also volunteers at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. His college plans are to attend Iowa State University.

Schauer’s Eagle ceremony was held May 26.

Regina senior ‘best of the class’

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Allison Meyer, a senior at Regina High School in Iowa City, was honored as a member of KWWL and the University of Northern Iowa’s 2017 Best of the Class on April 29 for her academic excellence and community involvement.

Best of the Class students were videotaped on the UNI campus for a series of public service announcements, which can be viewed on KWWL.com.

Holy Trinity teacher recognized

FORT MADISON — Ryan Alfred, a teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic Junior/Senior High School, was recognized by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate last month for organizing the school’s participation in the statewide Iowa Youth Straw Poll in the 2016 general election. Junior and senior high school students voted on their choice of the 2016 general election candidates; the results were then totaled with results from Iowa schools reported on Secretary Pate’s website, sos.iowa.gov/youth/poll/results.aspx.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll was nationally recognized this year, winning the National Association of State Boards of Education Award for Outstanding Leadership in Voter Education from the National Parent Student Mock Election. Ryan received a congratulatory certificate for Holy Trinity’s contribution.