Serve as a family at CIA-Family Style

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

PELLA— Catholics in Action-Family Style provides families with the opportunity to get away together as a family and serve persons in need. The program includes family time, service days, times to learn and pray together as a family and with other families, and communal meals.

“It’s a service-learning immersion experience which connects families with each other, with service opportunities and with the great tradition of Catholic Social Teaching,” said Don Boucher, diocesan director of Faith Formation.

The second-annual event will take place July 13-17 in Pella, with St. Mary Parish serving as home-base. Family members of all kinds — from grandparents to cousins to aunts and uncles — are welcome to participate.

Families can choose to sleep inside the church or camp out on parish grounds. The parish is located on the outskirts of town, surrounded by farm fields. “We have a lot of space out here,” said site coordinator Carol Laughlin, the parish’s director of religious education.

The cost to participate is $45 per person or $200 maximum per family; registration is due by July 1. This includes lodging, meals and all program materials. Every effort will be made to ensure all family members can serve together, but if a service site has an age restriction, daycare can be arranged at no cost.

Registration is now open and will continue until the program is full; participation is limited to 50 people. Register online at http://www.davenportdiocese.org/faithform/CIA.htm or call the Office of Faith Formation for more information at (563) 888-4240.

Boucher said he loved seeing families with children of all ages grow closer through last year’s event. “The extended time working together as a family is something that doesn’t happen often, especially in this day and age.”

Laughlin said, “It’s such a great opportunity for families.”