Sponsor couple training in July

BETTENDORF — The diocesan Faith Formation Office is hosting sponsor couple training/refresher workshops in July. Sponsor couples journey with engaged couples preparing for the sacrament of matrimony in the Catholic Church, enriching their own marriage along the way.

Current and prospective sponsor couples can attend either the July 10 workshop from 6:30-9:30 p.m., or the July 16 workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Both workshops will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Bettendorf in the activity center, located between the church and the school. A Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. after the July 16 workshop.

New sponsor couples are required to attend a diocesan-led training program. Experienced sponsor couples are encouraged to participate in a refresher so they receive the latest resources and information concerning the Diocese of Davenport’s new Marriage Preparation Policies and Procedures, approved in December by Bishop Emeritus Martin Amos.

Parishes should make an effort to link all engaged couples to at least one married couple in the parish who can provide support and encouragement to them throughout their time of formal marriage preparation and during the early years of their marriage. To learn more about participating in the ministry of Sponsor Couple, contact Marianne Agnoli at (563) 888-4242 or agnolim@davenportdiocese.org.

Active sponsor couples wishing to participate in one of these trainings should register by July 3 by contacting Agnoli or Cathy Thennes at (563) 332-6273 or cgthennes@gmail.com.