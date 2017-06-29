Sr. Holles served roles in education

Sister Harriet Holles, BVM (Agneda), 84, died June 17 at Marian Hall in Dubuque, Iowa.

She was born in Ladysmith, Wis., on March 23, 1933, to Harry and Agnes Fandal Holles. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1953, from St. Walter Parish, Roselle, Ill. She professed first vows on March 19, 1956, and final vows on July 16, 1961.

In the Diocese of Davenport, Sr. Holles taught at St. Mary Elementary School in Clinton. She also taught elementary school in Seattle and ninth grade in Glendale, Calif. She was a math and religious studies teacher, campus minister, spiritual resource person and department chair at Clarke University and a math teacher at Loras College, both in Dubuque, where she also ministered as self-employed spiritual director. She was a college math teacher in Chicago and in Conception, Mo., where she also served in spiritual formation. She was director of religious education in Springfield, Mo.

Burial is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dubuque.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmcong.org/whatsnew_obits.cfm.