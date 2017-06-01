Students ask Bishop Amos about retirement

Students from religious education classes and Catholic schools were given the opportunity to ask Bishop Martin Amos questions about his retirement. Here are some of the questions submitted:
Bettendorf — Lourdes Catholic School
How will you continue to help our world for the better? Skylar Hoffman, seventh grade
How did you change our diocese for the better? Brianna Gartner, seventh grade
How did you begin your journey of faith? Bailey Lehnert, seventh grade
What is the most challenging thing you have had to do while bishop? Tyson Flowers, seventh grade
Burlington — Notre Dame Middle School/High School
Will you continue celebrating Mass? Grant Rheinschmidt, senior
What will you miss most about being a bishop? Emma Lynch, senior
What advice would you give the new bishop? Rachael Langerud, senior
How different was your service as bishop compared to your service as a priest? Hunter Shipley, sixth grade
Clinton — Prince of Peace Catholic School
What was your favorite thing you accomplished? Macy Litherland, fifth grade
Are you still going to say Mass after you retire? Joey Maleug, fifth grade
Was being our bishop fun? Jack Newcomb, fifth grade
What is your favorite memory of being our bishop? Lauren Kilburg, fifth grade
Davenport — All Saints Catholic School
Will you continue to visit churches after you retire? Ben Moneymaker, second grade
Will you continue your friendships with the other bishops? Ben Moneymaker, second grade
Are you excited or sad to retire? Lindsey Schlotfeldt, sixth grade
What will you miss doing from your job as bishop? Lindsey Schlotfeldt, sixth grade
Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle School
Is there anything you have learned from being a bishop that brought you closer to God that you may have missed if you were not ever a bishop? Middle school student
Are there any funny stories that happened in the time that you have been the bishop of Davenport? Middle school student
What did you want to be when you were younger and before you were called to the priesthood? Middle school student
What are your hobbies? Middle school student
DeWitt — St. Joseph Catholic School
What was it like having so many people to take care of in our churches? Fourth grade student
What challenges did God have you face while being a bishop? Fourth grade student
What was your biggest mishap in a Mass as a bishop? Eighth grade student
What are you most proud of from your time as bishop in our diocese? Eighth grade student
Keokuk — St. Vincent Catholic Schools
What is your favorite Bible story? Mine is Adam and Eve. Paige
What was your favorite thing to do as a bishop? Madisen
What is your favorite Mass of the year? Taeja
What do you think you will do now that you are retired? Kiersten
