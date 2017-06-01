Students ask Bishop Amos about retirement

Students from religious education classes and Catholic schools were given the opportunity to ask Bishop Martin Amos questions about his retirement. Here are some of the questions submitted:

Bettendorf — Lourdes Catholic School

How will you continue to help our world for the better? Skylar Hoffman, seventh grade

How did you change our diocese for the better? Brianna Gartner, seventh grade

How did you begin your journey of faith? Bailey Lehnert, seventh grade

What is the most challenging thing you have had to do while bishop? Tyson Flowers, seventh grade

Burlington — Notre Dame Middle School/High School

Will you continue celebrating Mass? Grant Rheinschmidt, senior

What will you miss most about being a bishop? Emma Lynch, senior

What advice would you give the new bishop? Rachael Langerud, senior

How different was your service as bishop compared to your service as a priest? Hunter Shipley, sixth grade

Clinton — Prince of Peace Catholic School

What was your favorite thing you accomplished? Macy Litherland, fifth grade

Are you still going to say Mass after you retire? Joey Maleug, fifth grade

Was being our bishop fun? Jack Newcomb, fifth grade

What is your favorite memory of being our bishop? Lauren Kilburg, fifth grade

Davenport — All Saints Catholic School

Will you continue to visit churches after you retire? Ben Moneymaker, second grade

Will you continue your friendships with the other bishops? Ben Moneymaker, second grade

Are you excited or sad to retire? Lindsey Schlotfeldt, sixth grade

What will you miss doing from your job as bishop? Lindsey Schlotfeldt, sixth grade

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle School

Is there anything you have learned from being a bishop that brought you closer to God that you may have missed if you were not ever a bishop? Middle school student

Are there any funny stories that happened in the time that you have been the bishop of Davenport? Middle school student

What did you want to be when you were younger and before you were called to the priesthood? Middle school student

What are your hobbies? Middle school student

DeWitt — St. Joseph Catholic School

What was it like having so many people to take care of in our churches? Fourth grade student

What challenges did God have you face while being a bishop? Fourth grade student

What was your biggest mishap in a Mass as a bishop? Eighth grade student

What are you most proud of from your time as bishop in our diocese? Eighth grade student

Keokuk — St. Vincent Catholic Schools

What is your favorite Bible story? Mine is Adam and Eve. Paige

What was your favorite thing to do as a bishop? Madisen

What is your favorite Mass of the year? Taeja

What do you think you will do now that you are retired? Kiersten

(Look for Bishop Amos’ responses in a future edition of The Catholic Messenger and on our website.)