Students ask questions of new bishop

Students from religious education classes and Catholic schools were given the opportunity to ask Bishop Thomas Zinkula questions about becoming the Diocese of Davenport’s newest bishop. Here are some questions submitted.

Bettendorf — Lourdes Catholic School

What kind of new things are you going to do with our diocese? Aubrie Masterson, seventh grade.

What is your favorite parable and why? Mary Zude, seventh grade.

What do you say about immigration? Carly Rolf, seventh grade.

How often do you plan on visiting Catholic schools? Dana Cabrera, seventh grade.

Burlington — Notre Dame Middle School/High School

What is your favorite Bible verse and why? Kathleen McAtee, senior.

What is the first thing you’d like to do as bishop? Matt Meeker, senior.

What are your expectations for the diocese? Bryce Riniker, senior.

Do you have plans for the youth of the diocese? Lydia Becker, junior.

Clinton — Prince of Peace Catholic School

Are you nervous to be our bishop? Macy Litherland, fifth grade.

What is you favorite part about the Mass? Alex Tucker, fifth grade.

Why do you want to be our bishop? Lucy Broadrick, fifth grade.

Are you excited about being our bishop? Jaxon Dehner, fifth grade.

Davenport — All Saints Catholic School

The following questions are from Ben Moneymaker, second grade:

How many Masses do you say each week?

What do you like about being a priest?

What is your favorite Gospel?

Did you grow up Catholic?

Davenport — John F. Kennedy Catholic School

Are you nervous about doing this job? Elliott Stolmeier, fourth grade.

Are you reasonable and responsible? Nora Remrey, fourth grade.

Are you ready to be part of our awesome school? Cleary Choate, fourth grade.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School

What is your faith story? Middle-school student.

What is your favorite Scripture passage? Middle-school student.

What is your favorite part of being Catholic? Middle-school student.

What are you most looking forward to when you become the bishop of Davenport? Middle-school student.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Catholic School

Who do you look to, to help you with your faith? Fourth-grade student.

Who is your favorite saint and why? Fourth-grade student.

What was your initial reaction when you were asked to be bishop? Eighth-grade student.

What do you most look forward to in becoming and serving as bishop in our diocese? Eighth-grade student.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish

How will you spread devotion to Our Lady and her rosary?

How are you going to encourage people to go to confession?

Keokuk — St. Vincent Catholic School

What are you most excited about being a bishop? Alex.

What is your favorite prayer? Taeja

How long do you think you will serve? Brigitte.

Who is your favorite saint? Thomas.