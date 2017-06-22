Supporting the work of the pope

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Soon our diocese will take up the annual Peter’s Pence collection. Our participation supports the charitable work of Pope Francis as he reaches out to those who are marginalized and suffering around the globe. By supporting this collection, we join the Holy Father in bringing a little more mercy into the world.

Pope Francis encouraged us in his 2016 Urbi et Orbi address, “May efforts be made everywhere to promote the culture of encounter, justice and reciprocal respect, which alone can guarantee the spiritual and material welfare of all people.” We are taking up this collection to participate in the church’s effort to promote a culture of encounter and justice. Our support makes it possible for the Holy Father to carry out his charitable works around the world and help victims of war, natural disasters and other difficult situations.

Let us join with our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Francis reach those in our world who are living on the margins and the peripheries.

May we prayerfully consider how we can best support the collection this year on June 24-25. For more information about the collection, please visit www.usccb.org/peters-pence.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.

Apoye el trabajo del papa

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Muy pronto nuestra diócesis estará realizando la colecta del Óbolo de San Pedro. Nuestra participación apoya el trabajo de caridad del Papa Francisco cuando llega a aquellos que son marginados y que sufren alrededor de todo el mundo. Apoyando esta colecta, nos unimos al Santo Padre en llevar un poquito de misericordia a todos lados.

Papa Francisco nos anima en su discurso Urbi et Orbi del 2016: “Y que se promueva en todo lugar la cultura del encuentro, la justicia y el respeto recíproco, lo único que puede asegurar el bienestar espiritual y material de los ciudadanos.” Estamos tomando esta colecta para participar en el esfuerzo de la Iglesia para promover la cultura del encuentro y la justicia. Nuestro apoyo hace posible que el Santo Padre lleve su trabajo de caridad alrededor del mundo y ayude a las víctimas de la guerra, desastres naturales y otras situaciones difíciles.

Unámonos a nuestros hermanos y hermanas en la fe, alrededor del mundo entero; para ayudar al Papa Francisco, alcanzar aquellos, quienes están viviendo marginalmente, en la periferia. Consideremos en oración, cómo podemos apoyar mejor la Colecta este año, el fin de semana del 24 y 25 de junio. Para obtener más información sobre la colecta, visite www.usccb.org/peters-pence.

Gracias y que Dios los bendiga abundantemente.

Sincerely yours in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport