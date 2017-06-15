Wiffleball tourney fundraiser

A wiffleball tournament to benefit the Diocesan Youth Minis­try Scholarship Fund will take place July 7 at the Wiffleball Field, 2449 Linn Grove Rd. in Spring­ville, Iowa, about 8 miles east of Marion, Iowa. The tournament is open to sixth-graders on up, including adults of all ages. Teams must have 7-12 players, with a minimum of two players of each gender. The team registration fee is $100 and proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to youths to attend diocesan programs and events. Regis­tration deadline is June 23. Download the form at http://bit.ly/2rWgL4j or contact Tommy Fallon at (630) 229-3433.